Hunters find body of a man in Jefferson County, deputies say

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a man who had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Deputies say they responded just before 6 p.m. to the area of Wilbur West Road near Bayou Bartholomew in regards to a body found by people hunting in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a man who had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing.