Arkansas woman found, alleged kidnapper arrested in Mississippi, police say

Police say 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home by her estranged husband before being found in Jackson, Mississippi.
Credit: Jacksonville Police Department
Shakayal Jones, Shannon Jones Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Update-- According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Shakayal Jones has been found safe in Jackson, Mississippi and her alleged kidnapper, Shannon Jones Jr., is currently in custody.


Original-- On Tuesday, March 2, at 5:20 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to Northeastern Avenue, for a report of a kidnapping. 

Police say 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home by her estranged husband who is possibly armed.

Shakayal was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, no pants, no shoes.

The suspect is 31-year-old Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr.

He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. Police say he is a medium build with brown eyes and black hair. 

The last known vehicle the suspect is possible in is a 2018 dark blue Toyota, Corolla, license plate 351 ZEX.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Summerlin with the Jacksonville Police Department (501) 982-3191.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

