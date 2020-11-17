Jacksonville man arrested on 30 counts of child pornography crimes

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of 20-year-old Preet Matthew Johnson, of Jacksonville, for crimes involving children.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Tuesday the arrest of 20-year-old Preet Matthew Johnson, of Jacksonville, for crimes involving children.

Johnson was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit on 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

According to the release, a search was conducted at his home after a warrant was obtained and special agents at the Attorney General’s Office seized an external hard drive, two thumb drives, three cell phones, an RCA tablet, and an iPhone 11.