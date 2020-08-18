Investigators to excavate old root cellar in search of ‘Welch Girls' case victims

The search continues today in Picher, Okla. for the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two teenagers who went missing in 1999.

PICHER, OKLAHOMA, Okla. — Investigators will gather on Tuesday (Aug. 18), to excavate an old root cellar in Picher, Okla.

The search continues for the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

In 1999 Ashley Freeman and her best friend, Lauria Bible, both teenagers at the time, went missing, and Freeman’s parents were shot and their mobile home was set on fire.

Since then, the crimes became known as the “Welch Girls” case.

The location information for Tuesday’s planned search was provided by Ronnie Busick, who recently plead guilty to his part in the kidnapping and murder of the girls, as well as the murders of Freeman’s parents and arson of their mobile home at the end of December 1999.

The other two males believed to be responsible were Phil Welch and David Pennington, who are both deceased.

According to Tulsaworld.com, investigators believe that Warren Phillip Welch II, David Pennington and Busick shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire before taking the teens to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped and killed.

The search will be headed by Angela Berg from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office, along with lead detectives, OSBI Special Agent Tammy Ferrari and District Attorney Matt Ballard’s investigator, Gary Stansill.

Members of the Quapaw Tribe, Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey’s Office, and Bureau of Indian Affairs will also be helping with the search.

