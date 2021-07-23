Police: Investigation underway after body located in field near Cave Springs

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Lester Salcedo, who is reported missing out of Centerton Thursday, was found dead.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Benton County after a body was located in a field near Cave Springs Friday (July 23).

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Lester Salcedo, who is reported missing out of Centerton Thursday, was found dead.

A person of interest for Salcedo's death has been identified as Miguel Vega. Vega is already behind bars for an unrelated incident.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office believes the victim and suspect knew each other.