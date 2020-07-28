x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

Officers were responding to a suicide call when the suspect pointed a rifle at an officer. The suspect was shot in the leg by another officer.
Credit: KFSM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer in Fayetteville.

The shooting occurred on Splash Drive in Fayetteville Monday (July 27).

According to the dispatch log, officers were called to a suicide threat in that area around 7 p.m.

According to Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers tried multiple times to make contact using the front, but when they were unable to, one officer began to make their way to the back yard.

The suspect pointed a rifle at an officer who fell on the ground, then another officer shot the suspect in the leg, Murphy said.

The shooting suspect is being treated for a leg wound.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story.

Credit: KFSM
Credit: KFSM
Credit: KFSM

RELATED: Man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale after shooting at a driver

RELATED: Man found dead may be linked to shooting at judge's New Jersey house