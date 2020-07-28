Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

Officers were responding to a suicide call when the suspect pointed a rifle at an officer. The suspect was shot in the leg by another officer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer in Fayetteville.

The shooting occurred on Splash Drive in Fayetteville Monday (July 27).

According to the dispatch log, officers were called to a suicide threat in that area around 7 p.m.

According to Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers tried multiple times to make contact using the front, but when they were unable to, one officer began to make their way to the back yard.

The suspect pointed a rifle at an officer who fell on the ground, then another officer shot the suspect in the leg, Murphy said.

The shooting suspect is being treated for a leg wound.

No officers were injured during the incident.