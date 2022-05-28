Little Rock police investigating homicide, leaving a 7-year-old dead near Fair Park Blvd

Little Rock police continue their investigation and have now confirmed Kenjata Daniels Jr. is wanted in connection to the homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Police have confirmed that Kenjata Daniels Jr. is wanted in connection to the homicide

Police have also confirmed that the victim of the shooting was 7-year-old, Chloe Alexander.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 7-year-old dead near Fair Park Blvd and I-630 on Saturday, the exact location of the incident has now been determined to be the 700 block of Fair Park Blvd.

This is an ongoing investigation but it has been discovered that it was an isolated incident between two people who were both involved in a dispute.

Following the death of the juvenile, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Democratic nominee for Arkansas, Chris Jones both spoke about the shooting:

Today, we lost multiple Arkansans to violence, including 1 child near the zoo and someone not far from my childhood home. My prayers go out to the families.



Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities.



Our children’s children need us to take action to make it so. — Chris Jones (@JonesForAR) May 29, 2022

Today’s homicide of a child victim on Fair Park Blvd. is a tragic reminder of the horrors of gun violence. I mourn the senseless loss of an innocent life. Detectives are working all viable leads to apprehend the person responsible and file formal charges. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) May 29, 2022

There is no other information at this time but we will update this article as more information becomes available.