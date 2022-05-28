Little Rock police investigating homicide, leaving a 7-year-old dead near Fair Park Blvd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Police have confirmed that Kenjata Daniels Jr. is wanted in connection to the homicide
Police have also confirmed that the victim of the shooting was 7-year-old, Chloe Alexander.
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 7-year-old dead near Fair Park Blvd and I-630 on Saturday, the exact location of the incident has now been determined to be the 700 block of Fair Park Blvd.
This is an ongoing investigation but it has been discovered that it was an isolated incident between two people who were both involved in a dispute.
Following the death of the juvenile, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Democratic nominee for Arkansas, Chris Jones both spoke about the shooting:
There is no other information at this time but we will update this article as more information becomes available.