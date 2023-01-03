Suspect in shooting of Springdale woman shot by officer after pointing gun at police

The shooting happened after police responded to the area of Eicher Avenue where they say a woman was shot in the arm and the suspect was parked in a nearby vehicle.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Wednesday, March 1, the Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to a report of someone being shot on Eicher Ave. around 12:50 a.m.

According to Capt. Jeff Taylor with SPD, the caller stated that a woman was banging on their door stating she had been shot. Officers were then told that a male, who was suspected to be the shooter, was in a blue Chevy Tahoe close to the residence.

Capt. Taylor says SPD officers arrived on the scene and identified the victim as Argentina Agee, who had a gunshot wound to her arm. Officers then located the blue Chevy Tahoe in the driveway.

According to a release by SPD, officers approached the vehicle and saw a man who was lying in the back seat of the vehicle. An officer opened the rear passenger side door and began telling the man to show his hands.

The man is said to have had a blanket covering his body and the only thing visible to officers at the time was his head. Police say as the man began to sit up, he began to point a pistol at the officer. The officer then fired his weapon at him, shooting him in the head, according to reports. The name of the suspect has not been released but police say he is 17-years-old.

Officers began providing first aid to the suspect and Agee until paramedics arrived on the scene. They were both transported to local hospitals for their injuries. The suspect's injury is reported to be life-threatening and no updates on his condition have been released at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident, police say.

Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the potential use of deadly force by the officer, according to SPD's release.

Capt. Taylor says the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Springdale Police Department is also investigating the shooting internally.

Police say the incident was isolated and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

