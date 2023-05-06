Police: Suspect slams car into Fort Smith pawn shop, steals weapons

Fort Smith Police say the suspect drove a vehicle through the front of 1st Choice Pawn on Towson Avenue and stole "numerous" weapons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A commercial burglary investigation is underway after weapons were stolen from a business in Fort Smith, according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

FSPD says they responded to a breaking-and-entering at 1st Choice Pawn located at 4011 Towson Ave.

Police say that a vehicle was driven through the front of the business and "numerous weapons were stolen".

Officials have not released any details on the type of weapons stolen or whether a suspect has been identified. Police say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

5NEWS will update this article with relevant information as it is released by FSPD.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device