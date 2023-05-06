Police: Suspect slams car into Fort Smith pawn shop, steals weapons

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A commercial burglary investigation is underway after weapons were stolen from a business in Fort Smith, according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).
FSPD says they responded to a breaking-and-entering at 1st Choice Pawn located at 4011 Towson Ave.
Police say that a vehicle was driven through the front of the business and "numerous weapons were stolen".
Officials have not released any details on the type of weapons stolen or whether a suspect has been identified. Police say this is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
5NEWS will update this article with relevant information as it is released by FSPD.
