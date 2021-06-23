x
Oklahoma inmates escape, LeFlore Co. Sheriff's Office helping with search

Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
HODGEN, Okla. — Two inmates have escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen, Okla. Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office are helping search for the pair, Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told 5NEWS. 

5NEWS is working to obtain photos of the escapes. 

Derryberry asks anyone who lives near the facility in Hodgen to give the sheriff's office a call at (918) 647-5013 if they see any suspicious activity near their homes. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

