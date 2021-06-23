Oklahoma inmates escape, LeFlore Co. Sheriff's Office helping with search

Jerome Brock and Chad McGlory are the inmates that are missing.

HODGEN, Okla. — Two inmates have escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen, Okla. Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office are helping search for the pair, Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told 5NEWS.

Jerome Brock and Chad McGlory are the inmates that are missing. Both were in jail for burglary and firearm charges.

5NEWS is working to obtain photos of the escapes.

Derryberry asks anyone who lives near the facility in Hodgen to give the sheriff's office a call at (918) 647-5013 if they see any suspicious activity near their homes.