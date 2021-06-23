According to Sheriff Derryberry, both inmates were found walking near the prison's property Wednesday night.

HODGEN, Okla. — Two inmates that escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen, Oklahoma in LeFlore County have been recaptured after trying to return to the prison.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesperson Justin Wolf said Thursday that 43-year-old Chad McGlory and 21-year-old Jerome Block were taken into custody without incident.

McGlory is serving a 15-year sentence for burglary, driving under the influence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brock is serving five years for burglary and robbery.

Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office helped search for the pair, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told 5NEWS.