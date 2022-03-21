2 inmates captured after escape from Texarkana jail, 1 inmate fatally shot by officer

According to our CBS affiliate KSLA, two inmates were captured after they escaped from a Texarkana jail. One of the inmates was fatally shot by an officer.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — According to our CBS affiliate KSLA in Shreveport, LA, on Monday, March 21, two inmates escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex in downtown Texarkana sometime after 12 a.m.

According to officials, the Texarkana Texas Police Department later captured the inmates around 1 p.m.

While in custody, one of the inmates was fatally shot by an officer.

There are no further details at this time.

Michael Olson, 30, was being held for felony assault and a probation violation, while Wayde Land, 38, was in jail for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Arkansas State Police are taking over investigation of this incident.

