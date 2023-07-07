Inmate escapes from LeFlore County prison

Espinosa is 6'1", weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A search is underway for an inmate who escaped the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in LeFlore County on Saturday, July 8, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department of Oklahoma.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Isaac P. Espinosa. who was "last seen on the cameras" at 7:02 p.m. "wearing oranges," according to officials.

Records show Espinosa is 6'1", weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Espinosa's whereabouts should contact police at 918-653-2921 or 911.

No further details were released about this incident.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.

Isaac P. Espinosa dob 7/25/88 Escaped from Jim Hamilton this date. Last seen on the cameras at 1902 wearing oranges. Posted by LeFlore County Sheriff Dept Oklahoma on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device