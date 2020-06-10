x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Inmate escapes from LeFlore County correctional center

An inmate at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Okla. escaped around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

HODGEN, Okla. — An inmate at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Okla. escaped around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 6) morning.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Cody Blessing escaped from the property and was last seen running from a building into a wooded area.

Credit: LeFlore County Sheriff's Office
Cody Blessing

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections spent the day using dogs to track down Blessing. The LeFlore County Sheriff said his scent was picked up by the dogs and stopped about a half-mile from the correctional facility. Investigators said they found a pair of pants near railroad tracks there as well. 

Blessing is being held for three counts of child abuse in 2018, according to Sheriff Derryberry.

Investigators will continue to search a five-mile radius around the corrections facility through the night. If you see Blessing, you are asked to call 911 or your local police department. 

RELATED: Police investigate suspected bomb found in Spiro

RELATED: Rodney Derryberry wins LeFlore County Sheriff position