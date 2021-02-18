Indictment: Arkansas man assaulted DC officer with flagpole

It accuses him of using a “deadly or dangerous weapon,” a flagpole, to “forcibly assault, resist, impose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man who authorities say used an American flag to beat a police officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on assault and other federal charges.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., against 41-year-old Peter Francis Stager.

It accuses him of using a “deadly or dangerous weapon,” a flagpole, to “forcibly assault, resist, impose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer.”

A video of the Jan. 6 melee appears to show Stager attacking a Washington police officer with the flagpole.