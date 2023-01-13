Illinois police: Arkansas couple dies of apparent murder-suicide after crash on interstate

The Fort Smith couple were traveling southbound on I-57 in a semi-tractor trailer when it crashed in Kankakee County.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois, where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-57 at milepost 303 in Kankakee County on Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene of the semi crash, they found Michael Hendrickson in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffany Hendrickson was found in the driver seat of the semi, also with a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to the release.

According to the Kankakee County Coroner's report, autopsies on both individuals were completed on Jan. 12. Preliminary findings from the report show that Michael died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Tiffany died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The case is still under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner's Office, ISP Troop 5 and the ISP Zone 1 Investigations Division.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device