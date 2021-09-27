Huskies recovering from being dragging behind SUV

The two dogs drug behind an SUV two weeks ago are have been surrendered to the city and recovering in a foster home.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A husky that suffered injuries from being dragged behind an SUV is now recovering in a foster home.

Two weeks ago, Springdale police arrested Leonardo Barboza after he was seen dragging the husky behind his SUV down a neighborhood on Basin Street, while another husky, who appeared to have broken free from its tether was chasing after the vehicle.

Both huskies were surrendered to the city.

One dog "Tigress" needed special veterinarian attention on all four of her paws, which left were bloody and blistered. "Tigress" also suffered from soft tissue damage on her neck from being tied to the SUV.

The other dog, "Congo", who is with another foster family, was not severely injured, but both dogs are receiving treatments for worms and parasites.

Today is the first-day "Tigress" has been able to walk without her paw wraps, and she's resting comfortably.

"She's had her bandages changed on a daily basis, ointment added, but now she's gone down to just wearing these little socks and they are healing very nicely," says Jackie Roach, with Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue, who took in the animals.

Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue is covering the vet bills, which are in the $2,000 range.