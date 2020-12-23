Huntsville woman arrested after meth, several guns found in vehicle and home

The search revealed quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 11 guns ranging from assault weapons to handguns.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — On Dec. 19 a joint operation conducted by the DEA (out of Fayetteville), and local law enforcement resulted in the arrest of Amanda Andrews, of Huntsville.

Andrews was stopped at a business in Saint Paul where she was arrested based on a probable cause affidavit for delivery of a controlled substance that occurred during a previous investigation.

A drug-detecting K-9 alerted officers of possible drugs on the vehicle that Andrews was driving.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a parcel that contained nearly two pounds (1.8) of methamphetamine.

Andrews was taken to the Madison County 24 hour holding facility where she was booked into jail on trafficking charges for the methamphetamine and possession of schedule I or II controlled substances (Hydrocodone), less than 2 grams of prescription drugs that were not prescribed to her and were in her possession.

On Dec. 20, Andrews was transferred to Washington County Jail, where she is being held with a $75,000 bond and faces charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine.

Based on the information that was received, a search warrant was obtained for Andrews' residence.

The warrant was executed on Dec. 22 and the search revealed quantities of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 11 guns ranging from assault weapons to handguns.

One of the handguns recovered had been reported as stolen out of Madison County.

As a result of the search warrant Dustin Andrews of the residence was arrest for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are pending.