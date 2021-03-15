Police: Man facing attempted capital murder charges for Huntsville shooting that injured two people

Police say a shooting took place at Michael Fawcett's home Saturday in Huntsville that resulted in two people being injured.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — One man is behind bars, and two people were injured following a Huntsville shooting on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

According to Lt. Russell Alberts with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a shooting took place at Michael Fawcett's home on Madison 6519 in Huntsville, Ark. Saturday at 1:30 p.m., which ended with injures to two individuals.

The victims were shot multiple times, according to Alberts.

One victim was transported by Air-Evac, and the other by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police searched for Fawcett but were unable to locate him initially.

He was later located at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and was held at the Madison County Sheriff's Office for booking.

He faces two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of child endangerment, and one count of theft by receiving.

Alberts did not release details about what led up to the shooting or where the charge of child endangerment stemmed from.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the shooting.