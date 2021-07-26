Suspect arrested after robbing Huntsville bank

According to the Huntsville Police Department, just after 12:00 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Anstaff Bank for a bank robbery in progress.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A suspected bank robber is in custody in Madison County after allegedly attempting to rob an Anstaff Bank in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, just after 12:00 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Anstaff Bank for a bank robbery in progress.

The suspected robber, identified as John Ray Jakovich, fled the bank but was arrested by members of the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office moments later.

Jakovich is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.