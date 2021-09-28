Huntington residents fearful after profanity-filled flyers appear

Sebastian Co. Sheriff's Office found three fliers containing profanities in a Huntington neighborhood causing residents to be concerned for their safety.

HUNTINGTON, Ark. — Since Sunday (Sept. 36), alarming signage has been showing up at homes in Huntington causing residents to be concerned for their safety.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says the language in the posters is hateful, and they are investigating where they could be coming from.

“We are going to do what we can through various sources and investigate techniques to try and figure out who the author of this is, but at the same time there is freedom of speech in this country, whether I like it or not, so we have to be careful from a legal standpoint," said Captain Phillip Pevehouse.

The Sebastian County Sheriffs' Department found 3 flyers contained in Ziplock bags on East Oak Street that contain profanities, which have been blurred out.

It also reads, “White Lives Matter" along with slurs against the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The poster was signed by “WPWW”.

Captain Phillip Pevehouse says the sheriff's department does not know exactly what that stands for, but it could be the language for white nationalist pride.

“WPWW, from the anti-defamation league, they believe that to mean “white pride, worldwide” often seen on a lot of white supremacy websites," said Pevehouse.

Captain Oevehouse says he is confused by the posters and that the quiet town of Huntington is the last place he's expected to see hateful messages.