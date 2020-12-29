As domestic violence increases across Arkansas, here's how to get help

Across Arkansas, there has been an increase in domestic violence. Here's how to help stop it.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — There were four homicides in Little Rock over the weekend. None of them were random, and at least one was a result of domestic violence.

The homicides happened all across the city and at different hours of the day. There have been 55 homicides in Little Rock this year. This is the most violent crime the city has seen in the last 10 years.

The Little Rock Police Chief said it's due to a lack of conflict resolution skills.

"We know there was some type of altercation, some type of disagreement between the victim and the suspect. They knew each other," said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

The Little Rock Police Department has increased the number of victim advocates in every part of the city.

They are specialized in all types of circumstances from domestic, elderly, and LGBTQ abuse.

Lakese Henry with Women and Children First says they've seen an increased need for their services during the pandemic shutdowns.

"This makes it more difficult for victims to reach out for help because their perpetrator or alleged abuser is in the same home as them," said Henry.

The non-profit urges anyone who suspects abuse, or who is living through it, to reach out for help.

"Call the police if you see something. If you hear something that's not right don't hesitate to call the police," said Henry.

Women and Children First has a 24-hour hotline for those needing help. It's 1-800-799-7233. You can also call 501-376-3219 for assistance.