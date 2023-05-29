Fort Smith police arrest 3 people for kidnapping missing man

Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the disappearance of 20-year-old Amir Isaiah Ellis, who still remains missing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD), Amir Ellis, a 20-year-old from Hot Springs was last seen at 101 Rocky Reef Circle during the early morning hours on May 17, 2023, and was reported missing later that night.

Amir's family has organized a search party in Hot Springs and search participants have been asked to wear white T-shirts.

According to our Little Rock affiliate THV11, on Saturday, May 27, officials arrested three suspects in Fort Smith for the disappearance of Ellis.

According to Officer Omar Cervantes with the HSPD, 18-year-old Nathaniel A. Speed, 18-year-old Alexia T. Chambers, and a minor were charged with kidnapping in relation to Ellis' disappearance and are being held on a $1 million bond after being transported back to Hot Springs.

The Garland County Circuit Court has issued a gag order in relation to this case, so authorities are "unable to provide any other information at this time."

Anyone with information on Ellis' whereabouts should contact the HSPD at (501) 321-6704.

