High speed chase of homicide suspect ends in his death, Arkansas sheriff shot

A homicide suspect was fleeing Cross County deputies and Wynne police officers during a vehicle pursuit that ended in gunfire, killing the suspect.

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — After police were dispatched to a home in Parkin where two gunshot victims were found, a multi-agency police chase ended with the suspect being killed after a gunfire exchange, according to authorities.

Parkin police officers arrived at the home on the evening of April 3 and found Shoron Selvy, 47, and another victim injured after being shot. Selvy died after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses identified 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood as a possible suspect after he was seen leaving the home before police arrived, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

A short time later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood and attempted to stop him while he was on US Highway 64. Police said that Kirkwood was "driving at a high rate of speed and forcing other motorists from the highway" and then Cross County deputies joined in the chase.

The pursuit, according to state police, ended on a county road along US Highway 1 toward Forrest City, where Kirkwood "ignored commands from deputies and police to exit the vehicle" and authorities approaching his vehicle to remove him lead to "an exchange of gunfire."

Kirkwood died at the scene and Cross County Sheriff David West was shot, but his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he has been released from the hospital.

State police say authorities from both the Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff's Office fired their weapons during the incident.

Arkansas State Police said it has requested to investigate the homicide and the shooting that killed Kirkwood.

"Case files involving both incidents will be turned over to the Cross County prosecuting attorney who will use the investigative report to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws," ASP said.