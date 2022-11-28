Homicide in Scott County under investigation

The suspect was seen carrying a rifle in the woods near the home after the killing.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Eldder Santiago Bautista, 33, was the victim of an apparent homicide on Sunday, Nov. 27 while visiting a residence south of Waldron, according to Arkansas State Police.

Bautista was found dead on the front porch of the Ross Creek Road home after authorities responded to a reported shooting incident at around 8:45 p.m.

Bautista had been the apparent victim of a gunshot wound, but his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where an exact cause of death will be determined.

Luis Gabriel Olivares, 33—who is believed to have been staying at the home—was later seen that same night carrying a rifle in a wooded area near the home, and was arrested by a state trooper who initially responded to the shooting.

Olivares is being held for questioning by state police special agents at the Scott County Jail.

No formal charges have been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon.

