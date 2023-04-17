Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Fayetteville

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call where they found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds in the area of Thornhill Drive Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating a homicide that left one woman dead Sunday night.

According to FPD spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1600 block of Thornhill Drive on Sunday, April 16 at 9:28 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead in the road with apparent stab wounds, according to Sgt. Murphy.

Police say the suspect was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

According to police, the incident was isolated and there is no current threat to the public.

5NEWS is on the scene and will update this article with more information as it is released.

OTHER NEWS:

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device