Woman found shot, killed in Fort Smith; suspect in custody

Officers were called to Brazil Ave. in Fort Smith this morning in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female victim.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway in Fort Smith after a woman was found dead Thursday (April 8) morning.

According to Aric Mitchell, Public Information Officer with the Fort Smith Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Brazil Avenue off of Zero Street in reference to a shooting.

At this time, police believe her death is a homicide.

Mitchell says a suspect has been identified, located and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police believe there is no further threat to the public.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.