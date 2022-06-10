Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

76-year-old Jerry Wiley was found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive.

Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came home and found him in bed only to realize he had blood on him. According to investigators, she thought he might have fallen, so she called 911.

Damante says emergency crews arrived and started performing CPR but could not save him, and Wiley died on the scene.

After further investigation, Damante says crews found multiple gunshot wounds to Wiley‘s head.

Investigators are now treating this case as a homicide and Wiley's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to gather more information.

At this time, Damante did not mention if they have any persons of interest or suspects in this case.

