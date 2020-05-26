Man arrested following high-speed chase through Benton County

A man was arrested after leading several law enforcement officers on a chase Friday night.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man has been arrested following a high-speed chase that started in Missouri and ended in Benton County Friday (May 22) night.

Officers with the Bella Vista Police Department were alerted about a pursuit coming south from Missouri on Highway 71.

The Bella Vista officers joined the pursuit and chased a dark blue Nissan occupied by two individuals with a temporary tag.

After unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle, officers slowed down as the vehicle approached Bentonville. As the officers began to slow down, the vehicle crashed near exit 83 on I-49.

The Bella Vista officers approached the vehicle and found a man and a woman in the car.

The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was identified as 19-year-old Shania Jones. The male driver was identified as 23-year-old Verlee Ruff.

Verlee refused to get out of the vehicle stating he was being chased and shot at, according to an incident report.

Officers checked the vehicle and found a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. Inside the vehicle, marijuana was located along with gutted cigars and scale. Officers located two baggies of marijuana in Verlee's pockets.

A Marshall from Missouri told the Bella Vista officers that the chase happened when Verlee speed through a red light going over 90 mph.

Both Verlee and Jones were taken to a local hospital to be checked on following the crash.

Jones was released with no charges, but Verlee was transported to the Benton County Detention Center and booked for multiple charges.