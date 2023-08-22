The incident was confined to the fourth floor of the Justice Center.

ST. LOUIS — A 73-year-old unarmed guard was injured and held hostage by inmates for around two hours Tuesday morning at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident began at about 6:10 a.m. and was confined to the fourth floor of the Justice Center.

St. Louis SWAT members entered the Justice Center shortly after 8 a.m. and freed the guard about 20 minutes later.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said five inmates were involved in the incident, three of whom are awaiting trial on murder charges.

The incident began when a corrections officer let two inmates out of their cells to help hand out breakfast trays. One inmate then struck him in the head and the other inmate struck him after he fell to the ground.

According to the source, both inmates then dragged the guard into the showers, took his mace, keys and handcuffs, and handcuffed him to the shower area. They then shackled his legs and removed him from the showers.

The inmates took the guard's radio and began complaining about a lack of hot food and demanding "pizza and chicken patties" in exchange for the guard's release. Some of the inmates armed themselves with brooms, cords, metal from TV brackets and other objects they could find.

The SWAT team was notified of the incident and responded to assist. Inmates sprayed responding SWAT team members with fire extinguishers when they arrived, the source said.

"Less-than-lethal" ammunition was used to bring the situation under control, the department said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the injured guard was carried on a stretcher from the Justice Center to an ambulance. The department said he was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. The law enforcement source said he suffered a dislocated jaw, an eye injury and a concussion.

Two inmates also suffered minor injuries from other inmates.

The department said it plans to pursue charges against the involved detainees.