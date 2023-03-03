Police: Greenwood teen taken into custody on drug charges

Police say that White has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule VI Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, enhanced by the Proximity to Certain Facilities Enhancement.



Greenwood Chief of Police Dawson stated that “It seems as though victims of this drive to legalize marijuana are school-age kids. Since the time leading up to, and the passage of medicinal use, we’ve seen a large increase in adolescent use. Additionally, the ease of obtaining vapes, including THC cartridges, has also drastically increased. Stores selling vapes continually get caught selling to minors with very few consequences. There need to be stiffer penalties to help keep these items away from our youth."