Police: Greenwood teen taken into custody on drug charges

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Greenwood Police Department said in a Facebook post that 18-year-old Gavin White was taken into custody on drug charges.
Police report that school resource officers received information that White was allegedly selling marijuana and THC cartridges to other high school students.
Reportedly, a search of White’s vehicle was conducted in the school parking lot, where around 15 grams of THC cartridges and 18 grams of medical-grade marijuana were located.
Police say that White has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule VI Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, enhanced by the Proximity to Certain Facilities Enhancement.
Greenwood Chief of Police Dawson stated that “It seems as though victims of this drive to legalize marijuana are school-age kids. Since the time leading up to, and the passage of medicinal use, we’ve seen a large increase in adolescent use. Additionally, the ease of obtaining vapes, including THC cartridges, has also drastically increased. Stores selling vapes continually get caught selling to minors with very few consequences. There need to be stiffer penalties to help keep these items away from our youth."
White is allegedly being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
