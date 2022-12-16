Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend

Weatherford broke a window to enter a home and murder his ex-girlfriend in September 2019 in front of her children.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle.

After a four-day jury trial in Booneville, Morgan Weatherford, 27, of Greenbrier was found guilty and convicted of murder in the first degree, residential burglary, and theft of property.

The jury gave the maximum judgment on all three charges, sentencing Weatherford to life in prison for murder in the first degree, a 10-year enhancement for committing the murder in front of children, 20 years for the residential burglary, and six years for the theft of property.

Morgan has been in the Logan County Detention Center for over three years since he was arrested the day after the murder.

