Green Forest man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking

Jason Daniel Vasquez was arrested in August of 2020 after enticing and engaging in sex with minors.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Green Forest man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for sex trafficking.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 22-year-old Jason Daniel Vasquez was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 14, on one count of Using Facility of Interstate Commerce to Entice Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity and one count of Sex Trafficking of Children.

According to court documents, in August of 2020, the Berryville Police Department was notified that Vasquez had contacted a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and met up with her for sex on different occasions.

Days later, Vasquez was arrested after he arrived at a location where he thought he was meeting up with the minor.

After his arrest, investigators found text messages between him and another female minor on his phone. According to court documents, Vasquez offered to give the minor tobacco products in exchange for sex.

The Berryville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville investigated this case.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse