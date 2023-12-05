Gravette woman sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting teen

According to the victim, Alexander initiated having sex with him the first time, and he says they continued having sex daily after that.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Gravette woman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy on May 11, 2023. She was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Whitney Alexander was arrested on May 1, 2020, for rape and tampering with physical evidence.

Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating after a report was made to the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline about the alleged sexual assault of a boy. A family member of the boy told police that Alexander had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen but "said it wouldn't happen again."

The victim was 15 during the time he was assaulted but was 18 at the time of Alexander's arrest.

According to the victim, Alexander initiated having sex with him the first time, and he says they continued having sex daily after that. He told police he estimated he and Whitney had sex about 30 times, according to her arrest affidavit from 2020.

The affidavit goes on to say that the victim and Alexander communicated through Snapchat and Instagram and said she sent him inappropriate pictures, two of which he says he still has.

Alexander allegedly admitted to detectives that she had sex with the teen.

The family member who reported the incidents says he believes Alexander's husband at the time had known what was going on. He denied knowing to police, and the charges against him for permitting abuse were later dropped.

Alexander pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault on May 11, 2023, and was sentenced to 96 months.

