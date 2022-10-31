Crawford County farm offering reward for information after 3 goats shot, killed

Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

UNIONTOWN, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three goats were shot and killed on a farm in Uniontown over the weekend. The owners say they are horrified someone would do this.

“It was heartbreaking because these animals are our life,” said Misty Helvey, the manager of the farm.

Helvey says they found three of their four adult goats had been shot and killed when coming to feed them on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30.

Two of the goats that were killed were pregnant and one goat is still missing. “To kill innocent animals is just heartless and cruel,” she said.

Helvey says the farm used to rescue mistreated goats, mules, horses and donkeys. They've shut down the rescue operation after being harassed… even having horses poisoned earlier this year.

“These animals, we rescue them from awful situations and for somebody to come do that to them after the situations they’ve been in is awful,” she said.

Helvey says the sheriff’s office did not find any shell casing or footprints on the property. She says they’ve found some broken fence but couldn’t tell if it had been cut. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Helvey has a message for whoever killed their goats.

“I hope you get caught. I hope you realize what you’ve done and I hope you have a change of heart against animals because these animals have been through a lot and for you to do that, it’s just heartless,” she said.

If anyone has any information about the missing goat or who killed the other three goats, they are asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

