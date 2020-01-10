x
Trial for Franklin County Sheriff pushed back again, accused of using excessive force against detainees

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was scheduled to be in court this October, but COVID-19 protocols have delayed his trial again.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — The trial for Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has been pushed back again. The U.S. District Clerk's Office says his trial has now been moved to March 8, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns for the jurors and others in the courtroom. 

Boen is indicted on federal charges alleging the use of excessive force against detainees at the Franklin County Jail on three separate occasions. 

The indictment stems from an FBI investigation. If convicted, Boen faces up to 30 years in prison. Boen has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

Until the case is over, he cannot enter the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, but still signs employee checks that are brought to his home. 

