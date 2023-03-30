Franklin Co. corrections employee arrested for 'inappropriate relationship' with inmate

Franklin County deputies said after an internal investigation, it was confirmed that "the two had engaged in sexual activity."

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced an investigation into an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between a detention center employee and an inmate on Thursday, March 30.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began after a complaint on March 29. After an internal investigation, the relationship was confirmed by deputies.

The Franklin County Detention Center employee also "introduced contraband into the facility," deputies said.

The employee, who was not identified in the initial announcement, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

FCSO said the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when it's over.

