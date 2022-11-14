2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities

Arkansas authorities have arrested four males after a string of gun and vehicle robberies in multiple cities including Little Rock, Fort Smith, and Russellville.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.

Among the stolen items, was a Glock firearm, which was taken on Oct. 30.

The group was then involved in the alleged theft of a Land Rover vehicle, after abandoning the stolen Toyota Camry.

The four males drove the Land Rover to Russellville, where they burglarized a pawn shop in the city. The group then drove to Morrilton, where they "failed" to break into a city pawn shop.

From there, the group traveled to Little Rock, which is where they stole a Suburban that they would use in the alleged robbing of a gas station in the city.

Lastly, the four used the Suburban to make their way to Russellville, which is where they stole a silver 2021 Dodge 3500.

The group was spotted by an owner of a local business, who then called authorities on the four males.

A deputy with the Logan County Sheriff's Office was then involved in the pursuit of the stolen Dodge truck on Nov. 1.

During the pursuit, the four males fled from the truck after wrecking it during the police chase.

Authorities said the crash happened near Paris Airport, with the deputy arresting 19-year-old Ryan Capo, one of the four males involved in the pursuit.

After running across a field, authorities were able to catch and arrest the remaining three suspects.

Among those suspects, was 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, who reportedly had the stolen Glock firearm in his possession as he was arrested.

The last two suspects were unnamed minors that were arrested for their participation in the crimes.

Along the several other reported thefts, police also discovered that the suspects stole assault rifles from Russellville.

Capo and Heiman are being kept at the Logan County Detention Center, while the two minors were sent to the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Logan County authorities said they're working with several police agencies including the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, to determine appropriate charges.