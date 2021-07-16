Police: Barricaded suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers, mowers after high grass violation

A person shot at Fort Worth officers and a mowing crew on Friday morning, and then barricaded himself inside his home,

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person shot at Fort Worth officers and a mowing crew and barricaded themselves inside their home, after code compliance officials tried to issue a violation for the home's grass being too high, police said.

The situation was still ongoing as of 12:45 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Drive in far north Fort Worth. No one had been reported injured.

Code compliance and police officers went to the home about 8:30 a.m. to issue a violation for the home's grass being too high. When the homeowner didn't answer the door, an independent mowing company began to mow the lawn.

Shortly after that, a person inside the home began shooting at the mowers, police said.

Officers took cover and waited for backup. The person inside the home then fired shots toward officers two more times, police said.

SWAT units responded to the home, where the suspect was still barricaded inside.