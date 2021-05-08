Police: 2 people injured in Fort Smith shooting

Both victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Saturday (May 8) at 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith officers responded to a home of North 33rd Street regarding a shooting.

Once on scene, police located two people with gunshot wounds.

Both subjects were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police have not released details regarding the victims' identities or if any arrests have been made.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shootings.

No other suspects are being sought at this time, Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department reports.