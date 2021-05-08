x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Police: 2 people injured in Fort Smith shooting

Both victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Credit: KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Saturday (May 8) at 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith officers responded to a home of North 33rd Street regarding a shooting. 

Once on scene, police located two people with gunshot wounds. 

Both subjects were transported to area hospitals for treatment. 

Credit: KFSM

Police have not released details regarding the victims' identities or if any arrests have been made. 

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shootings. 

No other suspects are being sought at this time, Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department reports. 

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: Fayetteville man in custody, suspect in fatal Brinkley shooting

RELATED: Arrests made in connection to April 29 murder of Greg Lovejoy in Fayetteville