Fort Smith Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting

Fort Smith Police arrested 19-year-old Hakim Williams in connection to the shooting death of Jeremiah Tabut.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday, Dec. 9, Fort Smith Police announced they have arrested 19-year-old Hakim Williams, who is suspected of killing 19-year-old Jeremiah Tabut.

According to police, Williams was arrested and taken into custody Thursday night in Van Buren, following a pursuit that started in Fort Smith.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene, and details leading up to the arrest have not been released at this time by FSPD.

The deadly shooting happened just over a week ago on Dec. 1 on North 50th Street in Fort Smith.

After officers arrived, witnesses at the scene took Tabut to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Williams' arrest on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Please see images for an important announcement in the Dec. 1 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Tabut. pic.twitter.com/X41zmTirKe — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 4, 2021