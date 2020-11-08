x
Fort Smith Police searching for suspected bank robber

Police say a man robbed an Armstrong Bank around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are searching for a man they suspect robbed an Armstrong Bank Tuesday (Aug. 11) afternoon. 

At around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Smith Police were called to Armstrong Bank on Old Greenwood Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred. 

Authorities are now searching for the suspect in the image below. 

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

He was last seen fleeing on foot towards Southside High School. The high school is currently on lockdown due to the incident. 

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, please call Fort Smith Police's Criminal investigations Division at 479-709-5116. To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers by calling 78-CRIME. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

