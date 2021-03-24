Fort Smith Police searching for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with child in the backseat

Police in Fort smith are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle with a 6-month-old in the backseat. The suspect later left the child at a gas station.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle with a 6-month-old child in the backseat on Tuesday (March 23). The suspect later left the child at a gas station.

According to Fort Smith Police PIO Aric Mitchell, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Fort Smith officers were called to a home on Park Avenue about a kidnapping.

A woman told police she arrived at the home to pick up a friend, and after steeping away from her vehicle to knock on the door, a man walking by jumped insider her car and drove off. The woman's 6-month-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle, according to Mitchell.

The man, identified as Rex Stewart, left the child at the Food Mart on Grand Avenue and abandoned the vehicle on North 37th Street, then fleeing on foot, Mitchell says.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed Stewart walking west on North O Street.

Police are now asking for help locating Stewart in connection with the stolen vehicle and child kidnapping.