Fort Smith suspect sought for armed robbery and assault

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police say that on Feb. 17 at around 3:45, the FSPD was called to the 800 block of N 7th Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred.

The victim reported that an unknown male struck them in the head with a handgun and stole their money.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can assist, please call 479-709-5100.