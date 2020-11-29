Fort Smith Subway robbed at knife-point by a masked suspect

Fort Smith Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Subway on Grand Avenue at knife-point on Saturday, Nov. 28.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say robbed a Subway on Grand Avenue at knife-point on Saturday, Nov. 28.

In photos shared by the police department, a Black male wearing a blue face mask is seen behind the counter of the restaurant. Police believe the man is still armed and dangerous.

Man robs Fort Smith Subway with Knife 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3