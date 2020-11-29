x
Crime

Fort Smith Subway robbed at knife-point by a masked suspect

Fort Smith Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Subway on Grand Avenue at knife-point on Saturday, Nov. 28.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say robbed a Subway on Grand Avenue at knife-point on Saturday, Nov. 28. 

In photos shared by the police department, a Black male wearing a blue face mask is seen behind the counter of the restaurant. Police believe the man is still armed and dangerous. 

Man robs Fort Smith Subway with Knife

Fort Smith Police Department

If you have information that can help identify the suspect, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116. 

