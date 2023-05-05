Fort Smith: A phone scam is going around with someone pretending to be an officer, here's what you need to know

The scammer is pretending to be a Fort Smith police officer asking for money and making threats. You should report this immediately.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that is going around.

According to police, someone is pretending to be an FSPD officer named Mike. The person is telling people he is "holding the person's family member" and asking for money in exchange for their release or threatens to "physically harm them."

FSPD assures this is a scam saying "No legitimate law enforcement officer would engage in such an activity with the backing of their agency."

Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) online.

