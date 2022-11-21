Fort Smith police looking for suspect in identity fraud case

Police say the suspect attempted to withdraw money from an account belonging to a victim whose purse was stolen from her vehicle in August.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a suspect in a financial/identity fraud case.

Police say in August, a purse was stolen from someone's car on the 6600 block of Grand Avenue. About a month later, a suspect attempted to withdraw $5,000 from the victim's account at First National Bank in Fort Smith, according to police.

FSPD says the bank refused to complete the transaction and notified the owner of the account.

The suspect was seen in what appears to be a black Toyota Highlander with tags that do not match the vehicle.

The FSPD is asking anyone with information that can help identify the suspect to contact them at 479-709-5000.

Those with information who would like to be considered for a reward of up to $1,000 can contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or 479-782-7463.

