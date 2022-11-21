x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fort Smith police looking for suspect in identity fraud case

Police say the suspect attempted to withdraw money from an account belonging to a victim whose purse was stolen from her vehicle in August.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a suspect in a financial/identity fraud case. 

Police say in August, a purse was stolen from someone's car on the 6600 block of Grand Avenue. About a month later, a suspect attempted to withdraw $5,000 from the victim's account at First National Bank in Fort Smith, according to police. 

Credit: FSPD

FSPD says the bank refused to complete the transaction and notified the owner of the account. 

The suspect was seen in what appears to be a black Toyota Highlander with tags that do not match the vehicle.

The FSPD is asking anyone with information that can help identify the suspect to contact them at 479-709-5000. 

Those with information who would like to be considered for a reward of up to $1,000 can contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or 479-782-7463. 

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out