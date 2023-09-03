Fort Smith police respond to pedestrian hit-and-run incident

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene on Thursday afternoon.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 9th and Garrison Avenue.

Fort Smith PD sent a statement just after 3 p.m. on March 9 stating that they were responding to the alleged hit-and-run that had "just occurred."

The status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

