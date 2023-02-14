Police make arrest in incident at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

A 14-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 13 after police say he pointed a gun at two individuals during a basketball game at the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male on Feb. 13 in connection with an incident that happened during a basketball game at Kimmons Middle School.

According to Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), on the evening of Feb. 6, officers responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made at the game on the middle school's campus.

FSPD says two individuals had been targeted by a male, who pointed a gun at the individuals and issued a verbal threat before fleeing the scene.

As a result, school officials canceled the rest of the basketball game and attendees were released once the scene had been cleared.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

FSPD says the juvenile has a history of arrests and police secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

According to police, the juvenile was arrested without incident.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device