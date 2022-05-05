Police: Man facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive and 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue which left one person with critical injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police (FSPD) are investigating a shooting in the area of Marshall Drive and Grinnell Ave, leaving one person in critical condition.

On Thursday, May 5, officers responded to a shooting incident, stemming from a disturbance between several individuals in at least two vehicles. Police say the individuals appeared to have exchanged gunfire in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive and 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue.

One adult male, who police believed to be involved in the incident, was transported to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face and his status is critical and possibly life-threatening.

FSPD says detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing multiple crime scenes but have made no arrests as the investigation is ongoing. Police say additional information may be released when available.

FSPD is asking residents and business owners who live or work in these areas to review their security cameras.

If you have video of the incident or if anyone has any information that can assist, dial 911 or call (479) 709-5000.

Please see below for details on a shooting that occurred overnight. pic.twitter.com/rhh7tgp28A — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) May 5, 2022

